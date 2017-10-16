New Video: Uzi feat. Dremo – Stamina

Nigerian rapper Uzikwendu popularly known as Uzi drops the visuals for his latest hit “Stamina” which features DMW’s Dremo.
The video for the Irok Classic produced track was shot by Stanz Visuals.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
16.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
