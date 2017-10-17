BellaNaija

Kerry Washington is Gorgeous on Allure Magazine’s November 2017 Issue

Scandal star Kerry Washington is on the cover of Allure Magazine‘s November 2017 Issue.

After five years of being “the fixer” on the Shonda Rhimes-created drama series, Kerry is delving into other projects. She talks politics, beauty, and people expecting her to “fix” things in real life.

On people thinking she’s a fixer in real life: “It happens All. The. Time. I mean, part of it is because they know I can connect them to Judy Smith, [the crisis manager] who the role is based on. But people call me to say, ‘I have this problem. Can I talk to you about it?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t even want to know! Just skip over me!’ But I know secrets.”

On how she handles this political landscape: “I have to dip in and dip out because it suffocates me. Like, I become unable to function. So it’s a tricky balance between staying aware and also staying connected to a sense of hope and productivity and showing up for life.”

On her beauty indulgence: “Massages. I love them because they fall in that in-between for me: half beauty, half wellness. It’s something I do because I’m in heels a lot and I work really long hours. And I have a lot of pressures in my life. So massages are a good way for me to maintain my health and wellness, but also I feel like I’m doing something indulgent. And I’m a deep-tissue girl. I ask for the strongest massage therapist. Unravel me. Get in there.”

On her current project: “I’m working now on 24/7, this comedy about three women in the workplace, and Eva Longoria and I are two out of the three”

Read the full cover story on www.allure.com.

Credits
Photography: Sharif Hamza | @sharifhamza
Fashion stylist: Hanna Kelifa | @hannakelifa
Hair: Takisha Sturdivant-Drew of Takisha Studio | @takishahair
Makeup: Francelle Daly Hair |  @francelledaly
Manicure: Tom Bachik | @tombachik

