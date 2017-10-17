Gospel Singer Benita Okojie and Husband are expecting a Child!

Former child star and gospel singer, Benita Okojie and her husband Olawale Adeyinna are expecting their first child!

The couple got married in November 2016.

Benita shared the photo above on Instagram page which she captioned:

Over the mountains and the sea,

Your river runs with love for me,

And I will open up my heart

And let the healer set me free.

I’m happy to be in the truth,

And I will daily lift my hands:

For I will always sing of when

Your love came down.

Congrats to them!

Photo Credit: @bellarose, @benitaokojie