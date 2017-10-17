BellaNaija

Gospel Singer Benita Okojie and Husband are expecting a Child!

Former child star and gospel singer, Benita Okojie and her husband Olawale Adeyinna are expecting their first child!

The couple got married in November 2016.

Benita shared the photo above on Instagram page which she captioned:

Over the mountains and the sea,
Your river runs with love for me,
And I will open up my heart
And let the healer set me free.
I’m happy to be in the truth,
And I will daily lift my hands:
For I will always sing of when
Your love came down.

 

Congrats to them!

  • Samuel October 17, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Congrats to u and ur husband. As u are right from childhood, u have proof to be a child of God. Please continue in it and I am very sure other actresses that can’t stay in a marriage and live happy would call u a learn from u. Heaven is ur final home in Jesus name amen. U would deliver safety in Jesus Christ might name amen. Do have a pleasant time for making the people of Edo state proud and the world at large gudnit princess.

    Love this! 9 Reply
