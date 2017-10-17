BellaNaija

Kate Middleton & Prince William announce Baby No. 3’s Due Date!

Kensington Palace in a tweet earlier today confirmed that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting the arrival of their third child in April 2018.

The announcement comes a month after the couple announced the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant and suffering from acute morning sickness.

  • Tell me October 17, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Q: why can’t we be this open as a people? A: because – Village people – Poor people that are just looking for food to eat *sighs*

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Anne October 17, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Understanding human uniqueness is pivotal.. If other people choose to stay secretive, let them be. you don’t understand everyone’s realities. Congratulations Royal couple.

    Love this! 1 Reply
