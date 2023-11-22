New Music + Video: Benita Okojie — Ijesu Mhen

Award-winning gospel singer Benita Okojie has released her highly anticipated single, “Ijesu Mhen.”

Sung in Benita’s native Ishan language from Edo State, “Ijesu Mhen” translates to “My Jesus.”

“Ijesu Mhen” is the 4th single off Benita’s upcoming 5th studio album, which is slated for release in 2024. Having released four albums that featured colossally successful songs like “Osemudiamen”, “Child of God”, “Immanuel”, “We Ose”, “Owase” and “Ayo”, to name a few, Benita keeps shining the light of gospel music the world over.

When asked what inspired “Ijesu Mhen”, Benita, who is a mother of two, says, “Gratitude is a must!” adding, “Psalm 34 says, ‘Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good. The goodness of Jesus, my Jesus, is what the song is about.”

Produced by the talented songwriter and producer Rotimi Keys, “Ijesu Mhen” is a reminiscent echo of Benita’s chart topper, Osemudiamen, but this time with a revitalised and more compelling vocal delivery.

Stream here.

Watch: