Connect with us

Music

New Video: Victor AD — MIDF (Na Money I Dey Find)

Music

New Music + Video: Benita Okojie — Ijesu Mhen

Music

Qing Madi Delivers Beautiful Live Performances of "Vision" and "Ole" from "Vevo DSCVR Artists to Watch ‘24"

Features Music

An Ode to the Celestial Being - Ayra Starr

Music

New Music: Victony feat. Crayon and Bella Shmurda — Ohema

Music

Watch the Visualizer for Joeboy’s “Enemy”

Music

New EP: Balloranking — Ghetto Vibrations

Music Scoop

Rema, Burna Boy win Inaugural Afrobeats Awards at the 2023 BMAs

Music

New Video: Oxlade — KATIGORI

Music

New Video: Joeboy — 24/7

Music

New Video: Victor AD — MIDF (Na Money I Dey Find)

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Victor AD has dropped the official video for his latest single, “MIDF (Na Money I Dey Find).”

“I wanted to create a song that would resonate with people going through tough times, to remind them that they are not alone. The money element in the song happened spontaneously,” the singer revealed. He further stated that money is an authentic expression of the human experience.

“MIDF (Na Money I Dey Find)” was produced by Kulboy, while the video was directed by Victor AD.

Listen below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Mitchel Ihezue’s Outfit at the 2023 Miss Universe National Costume Show is An Ode to Nigerian Women

Adesewa Greg-Ighodaro: Here’s How to Avoid Falling into Social Media Temptations

An Ode to the Celestial Being – Ayra Starr

Mfonobong Inyang: Drawing Inspiration from Abraham for International Men’s Day

Mofijesusewa Samuel: The Slum King Explores Trauma, Young Love, Heartbreak, and Triumphs in The First Episodes
css.php