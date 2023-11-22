New Video: Victor AD — MIDF (Na Money I Dey Find)

Victor AD has dropped the official video for his latest single, “MIDF (Na Money I Dey Find).”

“I wanted to create a song that would resonate with people going through tough times, to remind them that they are not alone. The money element in the song happened spontaneously,” the singer revealed. He further stated that money is an authentic expression of the human experience.

“MIDF (Na Money I Dey Find)” was produced by Kulboy, while the video was directed by Victor AD.

Listen below: