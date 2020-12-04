Flavour’s Anticipated Album “Flavour of Africa” is Finally Here!

Award-winning music star, Flavour N’abania has released his highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Flavour of Africa“.

The album is a follow-up to his last record, “Awele” as well as his joint 2019 EP with songstress Chidinma.

Flavour’s brand of music is a fusion of African Rhythm, Highlife, and contemporary Jazz, in one phrase: “Afro Hip-Life”. His music has grown to be immensely popular and is enjoyed by music enthusiasts all around the world.

Speaking after the release of his fifth album, the Igbo highlife musician had said: “As a musician, I’ve transformed, evolved, and transcended within my music and social responsibilities”.

The 7th studio album was released by OneRPM and Flavour’s 2Nite Entertainment. It includes features from Tekno, Phyno, Larry Gaaga, Fally Ipupa, Odumeje, Waga Gee, Beenie Man, and Biggie Igba.

Production credits go to Masterkraft, Rotimi Keys, Selebobo, Spax, Stadic, Jonny Blaze, Marvio and DJ Tunez.

Stream the album below: