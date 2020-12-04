Connect with us

News

Flavour's Anticipated Album "Flavour of Africa" is Finally Here!

News

IGP Mohammed Adamu directs Immediate Investigation into Lawsuit Against Judicial Panel of Inquiry

News

FYI: This Lola OJ-Approved Brand Will Instantly Transform Your Wardrobe

News

Keke Palmer is Giving a Candid Look at Her experience with PCOS

News

Nigerian-born Attorney Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo nominated as Joe Biden's Deputy Treasury Secretary

Career Inspired News

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Tricia Ikponmwonba, CEO Triciabiz, shares 2 Major Tips that Will Turn Your Business Around

News

We Love Everything About FIA's Fifth Anniversary 'Time' Capsule Collection

News

13+ Killer Looks From #TSMWSeries Episode 9 Including Adey Soile, For Style Sake and Cinnamon Lagos

News

Didi Olomide Is A Minimalist Dream In This Christopher Esber Ensemble

News

This is Yakubu Gowon's Response to Allegations of Leaving Office with Half of CBN

News

Flavour’s Anticipated Album “Flavour of Africa” is Finally Here!

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Award-winning music star, Flavour N’abania has released his highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Flavour of Africa“.

The album is a follow-up to his last record, “Awele” as well as his joint 2019 EP with songstress Chidinma.

Flavour’s brand of music is a fusion of African Rhythm, Highlife, and contemporary Jazz, in one phrase: “Afro Hip-Life”. His music has grown to be immensely popular and is enjoyed by music enthusiasts all around the world.

Speaking after the release of his fifth album, the Igbo highlife musician had said: “As a musician, I’ve transformed, evolved, and transcended within my music and social responsibilities”.

The 7th studio album was released by OneRPM and Flavour’s 2Nite Entertainment. It includes features from Tekno, Phyno, Larry Gaaga, Fally Ipupa, Odumeje, Waga Gee, Beenie Man, and Biggie Igba.

Production credits go to Masterkraft, Rotimi Keys, Selebobo, Spax, Stadic, Jonny Blaze, Marvio and DJ Tunez.

Stream the album below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Can We Build a Disability-Inclusive Society in Nigeria?

Estelle Dogbo: African Art is Not Just a Cultural Gift, It’s a Medium for Change

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Adefolake Adekola: How to Deal with the Harmattan Season

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php