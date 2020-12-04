News
IGP Mohammed Adamu directs Immediate Investigation into Lawsuit Against Judicial Panel of Inquiry
Some days back, a lawsuit was reportedly filed at the Federal High Court by the Nigerian Police force, seeking the disbandment of the judicial panels set up by various state governments for the purpose of investigating police brutality and human rights abuse by the now-disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).
The constitution of the panels in all states was one of the #5for5 demands granted to the #EndSARS protesters by the government in October 2020. Several state governments have gone ahead to set up the panels and hearing has since begun.
The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has now denied being aware of or giving permission to the lawsuit against the judicial panels. The IGP also queried the legal officer of the police with regards to the filing of the suit, according to an official, Premium Times reports.
The IGP made this known on Thursday, in a statement by spokesperson Frank Mba.
Frank Mba, in his statement, said that “an investigation into the origin of the lawsuit” has been launched and that the police have vowed to sanction the persons behind the lawsuit. He said,
The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed immediate investigations into a suit purportedly challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry, investigating allegations by citizens against officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The IGP, who gave the order on the heels of trending reports in the media, today 3rd December, 2020, expressed the disapproval of the Force Management Team on the matter and ordered investigations into the alleged role of the Force Legal Section including its Head.
Meanwhile, the Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty.
The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to fulfilling all its obligations with regards to the disbandment of the defunct SARS, the ongoing Judicial Panels and all other police reforms.