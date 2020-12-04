IGP Mohammed Adamu directs Immediate Investigation into Lawsuit Against Judicial Panel of Inquiry

Some days back, a lawsuit was reportedly filed at the Federal High Court by the Nigerian Police force, seeking the disbandment of the judicial panels set up by various state governments for the purpose of investigating police brutality and human rights abuse by the now-disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The constitution of the panels in all states was one of the #5for5 demands granted to the #EndSARS protesters by the government in October 2020. Several state governments have gone ahead to set up the panels and hearing has since begun.

The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has now denied being aware of or giving permission to the lawsuit against the judicial panels. The IGP also queried the legal officer of the police with regards to the filing of the suit, according to an official, Premium Times reports.

The IGP made this known on Thursday, in a statement by spokesperson Frank Mba.

Frank Mba, in his statement, said that “an investigation into the origin of the lawsuit” has been launched and that the police have vowed to sanction the persons behind the lawsuit. He said,