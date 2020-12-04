Connect with us

News

CBN New Policy Alert: You can now Access Foreign Currency as sent from Overseas

News

IGP Mohammed Adamu directs Immediate Investigation into Lawsuit Against Judicial Panel of Inquiry

News

Flavour's Anticipated Album "Flavour of Africa" is Finally Here!

News

FYI: This Lola OJ-Approved Brand Will Instantly Transform Your Wardrobe

News

Keke Palmer is Giving a Candid Look at Her experience with PCOS

News

Nigerian-born Attorney Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo nominated as Joe Biden's Deputy Treasury Secretary

Career Inspired News

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Tricia Ikponmwonba, CEO Triciabiz, shares 2 Major Tips that Will Turn Your Business Around

News

We Love Everything About FIA's Fifth Anniversary 'Time' Capsule Collection

News

13+ Killer Looks From #TSMWSeries Episode 9 Including Adey Soile, For Style Sake and Cinnamon Lagos

News

Didi Olomide Is A Minimalist Dream In This Christopher Esber Ensemble

News

CBN New Policy Alert: You can now Access Foreign Currency as sent from Overseas

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Central Bank of Nigeria has come up with a new policy on foreign remittances, which is money sent to you from abroad. This is talking about foreign currencies, your Dollars, Pounds, Euros, Deutschmark, and the likes. This new policy states that there are no more restrictions on accessing such funds.

You can now get the money sent to you from abroad in cash over the counter at your bank exactly the way it was sent in foreign currency. That’s right. But there is more! You can also choose to have the funds remitted into your domiciliary account in the same currency it was sent without any hassle or stress.

This is such great news especially at this time of the year where such remittances are expected. Most people have sisters, brothers, uncles, aunts, even spouses abroad and they are likely to send us some money for Christmas and the new year.  

Now if you have money being sent to you from abroad, just walk into your receiving bank, provide the required documents and receive your money in cash i.e., foreign currency as sent over the counter or you can have it deposited into your domiciliary account.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Can We Build a Disability-Inclusive Society in Nigeria?

Estelle Dogbo: African Art is Not Just a Cultural Gift, It’s a Medium for Change

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Adefolake Adekola: How to Deal with the Harmattan Season

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php