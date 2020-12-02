Connect with us

News

FYI: This Lola OJ-Approved Brand Will Instantly Transform Your Wardrobe

News

Keke Palmer is Giving a Candid Look at Her experience with PCOS

News

Nigerian-born Attorney Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo nominated as Joe Biden's Deputy Treasury Secretary

Career Inspired News

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Tricia Ikponmwonba, CEO Triciabiz, shares 2 Major Tips that Will Turn Your Business Around

News

We Love Everything About FIA's Fifth Anniversary 'Time' Capsule Collection

News

13+ Killer Looks From #TSMWSeries Episode 9 Including Adey Soile, For Style Sake and Cinnamon Lagos

News

Didi Olomide Is A Minimalist Dream In This Christopher Esber Ensemble

News

This is Yakubu Gowon's Response to Allegations of Leaving Office with Half of CBN

News Nollywood

Meet the Newest Juror for 2021 Paris International Film Festival - Dakore Egbuson-Akande

News

Football Fans pay Tribute to Argentine Legend Diego Maradona following His Sad Passing

News

FYI: This Lola OJ-Approved Brand Will Instantly Transform Your Wardrobe

BellaNaija Style

Published

32 mins ago

 on

New Nigerian brand Templa8te launched a collection of pocket-friendly elevated basics we are super excited about.

According to the brand, they were :

Created in 2020 by Elizabeth Oluyemi, Templa8te is the perfect fuse of Rihanna & Marylin Monroe inspired by versatility and timelessness.

The concept of the brand is to create staple feminine & utilitarian pieces, that can stand on their own and have a very sculptural quality about them.

We believe that clothes should be perfectly imperfect and need to be nuanced to be beautiful, like nature, no two things are ever the same.

We enjoy creating timeless pieces & uniting like-minded people in their aesthetic ideas.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: For Fumbi, 2020 is the Year We All Held Our Breaths

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Citation is the Best of Kunle Afolayan’s Recent Films

Tari Taylaur: 3 Possibilities 2020 Opened Up for Nigerians

#BN2020Epilogues: Heartbreak, International Recognition & the #EndSARS Protests, Victoria Saw It All in 2020

Lee Ada’Eze: What Bisa Kdei’s “Grandpa Me Nie” feature on “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” Means to Me
Advertisement
css.php