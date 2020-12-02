FYI: This Lola OJ-Approved Brand Will Instantly Transform Your Wardrobe

New Nigerian brand Templa8te launched a collection of pocket-friendly elevated basics we are super excited about.

According to the brand, they were :

Created in 2020 by Elizabeth Oluyemi, Templa8te is the perfect fuse of Rihanna & Marylin Monroe inspired by versatility and timelessness.

The concept of the brand is to create staple feminine & utilitarian pieces, that can stand on their own and have a very sculptural quality about them.

We believe that clothes should be perfectly imperfect and need to be nuanced to be beautiful, like nature, no two things are ever the same.

We enjoy creating timeless pieces & uniting like-minded people in their aesthetic ideas.