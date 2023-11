Nigerian highlife singer-songwriter Flavour has dropped the tracklist for his upcoming studio album, “African Royalty.”

The twelve-track album will feature collaborations with The Cavemen, Efya, Ejyk Nwamba, and his previously released hit song “Game Changer.”

The lead single “Big Baller” is set to be dropped on Friday, November 24, 2023, while the album will be released on December 1, 2023.

