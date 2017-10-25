Mr Eazi receives Brand New Car for Headies 2016 “Next Rated” Win | Watch

At the 2016 Headies award show Mr Eazi took home the Next Rated award, nominated alongside Humblesmith, Ycee, and Aramide.
10 months after his win, Mr Eazi has received his car.
Watch him below:
Inspired!
25.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
At the 2016 Headies award show Mr Eazi took home the Next Rated award, nominated alongside Humblesmith, Ycee, and Aramide.
10 months after his win, Mr Eazi has received his car.
Watch him below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline