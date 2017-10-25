BellaNaija

Mr Eazi receives Brand New Car for Headies 2016 “Next Rated” Win | Watch

At the 2016 Headies award show Mr Eazi took home the Next Rated award, nominated alongside Humblesmith, Ycee, and Aramide.

10 months after his win, Mr Eazi has received his car.

Watch him below:

