There’s nothing like Family Planning in Islam – Rep. Gudaji Kazaure | Watch

Rep. Gudaji Kazaure, House of Representatives member representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi constituency in Jigawa State, has said that family planning is against Islamic doctrine.

He said this while he had the floor in the lower chambers, adding that forcing a Muslim to plan his children is forcing him to violate his religion.

“Prophet Muhammad said ‘Marry and have children so that I can be proud of you on the day of judgement,'” he said.

He prayed to God to give him 50 children, adding that all he’ll have to do is pray to God to feed and educate them.

Watch him speak below:

#Video: Hon, Gudaji Kazaure House of Reps member Speak on family planning at the chamber, wants to have 50 children; believes God will feed them A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buharisallau) on Oct 14, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

Video: Hon Gudaji Kazaure House of Reps Member Speaks On family planning at the Chamber A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buharisallau) on Oct 14, 2017 at 3:16am PDT