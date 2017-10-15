There’s nothing like Family Planning in Islam – Rep. Gudaji Kazaure | Watch

BellaNaija

There's nothing like Family Planning in Islam – Rep. Gudaji Kazaure

2017-10-15

Rep. Gudaji Kazaure, House of Representatives member representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi constituency in Jigawa State, has said that family planning is against Islamic doctrine.

He said this while he had the floor in the lower chambers, adding that forcing a Muslim to plan his children is forcing him to violate his religion.

“Prophet Muhammad said ‘Marry and have children so that I can be proud of you on the day of judgement,'” he said.

He prayed to God to give him 50 children, adding that all he’ll have to do is pray to God to feed and educate them.

  • Uberhaute looks October 15, 2017 at 2:56 am

    Is Nigeria a secular or religious state? It seems all these lawmakers are bunch of illiterates

