Jacob Zuma conferred with Chieftaincy Title in Imo | WATCH

South African President Jacob Zuma has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Imo State.

With both former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha in attendance, Zuma was honored with the traditional title of “Ochiagha Imo” by Eze Imo, HRH Samuel Ohiri.

According to Punch, Okorocha had revealed earlier that the South African president will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between his Zuma Foundation and Okorocha’s Rochas Okorocha Foundation.

See photos and a video from the conferment ceremony below:

Photo Credit: Punch