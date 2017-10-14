BellaNaija

Inspired!

Jacob Zuma conferred with Chieftaincy Title in Imo | WATCH

14.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

South African President Jacob Zuma has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Imo State.

With both former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha in attendance, Zuma was honored with the traditional title of “Ochiagha Imo” by Eze Imo, HRH Samuel Ohiri.

According to Punch, Okorocha had revealed earlier that the South African president will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between his Zuma Foundation and Okorocha’s Rochas Okorocha Foundation.

See photos and a video from the conferment ceremony below:

Photo Credit: Punch

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pon Pon Pon Da Grin 4:14
  2. Alobam Phyno 4:39
  3. Tauraro Ft. ClassiQ Kheengz 4:16
  4. Kako Bii Chicken Reminisce 3:45
  5. Ana Haka Ft. Reminisce ClassiQ 4:02
  6. GhostMode ft Olamide Phyno 3:51
  7. Anti Social ft Olamide Morell 3:39
  8. Local Rappers Ft. Olamide x Phyno Reminisce 5:15
  9. Wazoba ft. Phyno x Reminisce Morell 4:48
  10. Ogene (Remix) ft. Flavour, Lil Kesh & Ycee Zoro 4:08

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija