NNPC: “Nobody should accuse (Buhari) of engaging in fraud” – Kachikwu

Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has said that the memo he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, where he accused of insubordination the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, had nothing to do with fraud.

The minister, speaking at the end of a 3-day Nigerian Content Workshop in Owerri, Imo State, said the memo was largely misunderstood, Punch reports.

“People dwell too much on issues of sensationalism and leave the main substance,” he said.

He said:

The conversation has been largely misunderstood to bother on fraud. It was not on fraud, but on governance and suggestions on ways to go about it. I think a lot of people got it wrong. People dwell much on issues of sensationalism and leave the main substance. The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, and I are working together as Mr. President had directed to move forward.

Kachikwu also revealed what President Buhari said to him at their meeting at the State House. He said:

Mr. President has urged the two of us to find ways of working together to remove doubt and rift. Mr. President is a decent man and what he wants to achieve in this country is to live a legacy for posterity. He is a sincere leader, so nobody should accuse him of engaging in fraud.