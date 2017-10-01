“My 1st paid gig took care of me and my sister’s tuition” – Kechi Okwuchi

After the end of “America’s Got Talent,” finalist Kechi continues to be an inspiration for us all.

The singer shared on her Twitter how her 1st paid gig has taken care of her and her sister’s spring tuition.

Kechi performed at the George Brown Convention Center during the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)‘s National Magnet Conference.

She wrote on her Twitter:

My very 1st paid gig just took care of mine & my sister’s spring tuition and all I did was wat I love. Stick to it, guys. Just stick to it.

My very 1st paid gig just took care of mine & my sister’s spring tuition😳and all I did was wat I love.

Stick to it, guys. Just stick to it. — Kechi Okwuchi (@Kechi) October 14, 2017

We are so happy for her, and hope that she continues to be an inspiration, and a source of hope.