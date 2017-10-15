BellaNaija

Okorocha unveils Giant Statue of Jacob Zuma in Owerri

15.10.2017

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Saturday, unveiled a giant statue of South African President Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo State.

Zuma had been conferred with a chieftaincy title “Ochiagha Imo” by Eze Imo, HRH Samuel Ohiri, on Saturday.

According to Punch, Okorocha had revealed earlier that the South African president will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between his Zuma Foundation and Okorocha’s Rochas Okorocha Foundation.

The South African president also had a road – Jacob Zuma Road – named after him.

See photos from the ceremony below:

Photo Credit: ali_naka, ikechuQwu, MaS1banda, RealBuch1, povonewsafrica

