“Rihanna Drive”! Pop Star to have street named after her in Barbados

15.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

To commemorate its independence on the 30th of November this year, the island of Barbados has decided to honor one of it’s shiniest lights, Rihanna by renaming a street after her.

According to Loop News Barbados, the street Westbury New Road where Rihanna grew up will be renamed Rihanna Drive.

The country’s Ministry of Tourism disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday:

The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday, November 30, 2017 officially change the name of  Westbury New Road located in  St. Michael  to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road.

Barbados’ Prime Minister Feundel Stuart and Rihanna will participate in the unveiling ceremony which will take place between 3-5pm on the 30th of November.

