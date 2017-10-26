New Video: Kcee feat. Sauti Sol – Wine For Me

Super-talented Five Star Music artiste, Kcee, unleashes visuals for “Wine For Me” featuring Kenyan Afro-pop band Sauti Sol.
“Wine For Me“, is off his recently released album titled “Attention To Detail”.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
26.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
