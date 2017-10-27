New Video: M.I – You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives

M.I Abaga takes the buzz a notch higher as he dishes out the video to his highly controversial single titled “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives“.
Hit Play below!
Set featured image
Inspired!
27.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
M.I Abaga takes the buzz a notch higher as he dishes out the video to his highly controversial single titled “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives“.
Hit Play below!
Set featured image
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline