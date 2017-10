American talk show host Jeannie Mai has opened up on her divorce for the first time since it was made public.

Speaking on a new episode of Girl Chat Live on The Real with co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton and Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie admitted that Freddie Harteis was the best husband she could ever ask for.

Close to tears, she also went to reiterate that there was no incidence of dishonesty or cheating throughout their marriage.

