Playboy responds to Backlash following feature of First Transgender Playmate

Playboy Magazine has, on its Instagram responded to the backlash it’s been receiving since featuring model Ines Rau as its first transgender playmate.

Rau had been featured as the November/December issue playmate, which was a tribute to its late founder Hugh Hefner who was an active supporter of human rights while he lived.

The magazine had faced criticism on release of the issue, with people insisting that transgender women aren’t women.

However, in the Instagram post, the magazine juxtaposed the criticism with those it received when it featured its first black playmate Jennifer Jackson in 1965.

In March 1965, we featured Jenny Jackson, our first black Playmate. Many fans revoked their subscription or returned the issue. Many more embraced Jenny Jackson, her beauty, and Playboy’s decision. A post shared by Playboy (@playboy) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT