Celebrities trend #RedeemAdebowale for Final Year Student expelled from Redeemer’s University

Debo Adedayo, aka Mr. Macaroni, who was expelled from Redeemer’s University because of some posts he put up on social media, has caught the attention of some Nigerian celebrities.

Adedayo, who was a final year student at Redeemer’s University, revealed that he had been expelled from the university because of some posts he put up on social media.

Cool FM’s Do2dtun, on Saturday started the #RedeemAdebowale trend with a series of tweets.

Please use this hashtag #RedeemAdebowale ..we need to help this boy @mrmacaronii .His case is very sad. Redeemers University shld let him go — Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) October 14, 2017

Please use this Hashtag #RedeemAdebowale … He deserves to graduate 👨‍🎓 — Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) October 14, 2017

Redeemers University are concerned abt a post. Let the VC swear that he has never criticized the government before.. sad! #RedeemAdebowale — Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) October 14, 2017

Daddy @PastorEAAdeboye pls help with @mrmacaronii case. you might feel hurt but God forgives. He deserves to graduate #RedeemAdebowale — Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) October 14, 2017

Monday morning, “Skinny Girl in Transit“‘s Dami Elebe raised the issue again, asking that something be done.

Let us not abandon this boy that got expelled by Redeemers University. Let us not. — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) October 16, 2017

She then discovered Do2dtun’s hashtag, and it picked up from there, Banky W joining in, and then Nigerians.

As a Christian university, you will have more strict rules but you will always be able to forgive and redeem. #RedeemAdebowale — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) October 16, 2017

His "crime" is not unforgivable and his discipline should not be beyond "we would like you to retract this statement" #RedeemAdebowale — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) October 16, 2017

I really truly hope Redeemers University will do the right thing. #RedeemAdebowale — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) October 16, 2017

Unfair & un-christian like, for the Uni to wipe out 4 years of his hard work, potentially damaging him for life because of this. #Redeemers https://t.co/iIryglpXLT — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 16, 2017

See ehn, this Christianity thing.. It's not in the title. I wonder where we would all be if Christ treated us like the Uni is treating him. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 16, 2017

Instead of condemning, a Redeemer forgives and Redeems. #RedeemersUniversity has an opportunity to live up to its name. #doTheRightThing — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 16, 2017

#RedeemersUniversity PLEASE live up to your name. Be an example of a truly Christ-like Uni. Don't Condemn. Forgive and #RedeemAdebowale. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 16, 2017

After representing the school and being selfless… He should be redeemed…#RedeemAdebowale — StanleyOjie (@EUOJIE) October 16, 2017

It's a shame that Lecturers too want to play God! Why can't they be criticized if they are deemed fitting of it #RedeemAdebowale https://t.co/qfCCuksypW — Gbolly Oluwasegun (@GbollyLO) October 16, 2017

Debo served with all his strength, this can't be his reward #RedeemAdebowale — Emmanuel (@Sir_masco) October 16, 2017

Adebowale obeyed the rules & paid his fees complete throughout his journey at the Redeemers why halt his Ambition in life? #RedeemAdebowale — MARK 'Dsoulja OTABOR (@MarkOtaborTVC) October 16, 2017

It's wickedness to call on the name of the Lord and ruin the dream of a fellow man #RedeemAdebowale — MARK 'Dsoulja OTABOR (@MarkOtaborTVC) October 16, 2017

What about those who challenged you to fail in God’s words? God is more important than your EGO #RedeemAdebowale https://t.co/eUvUGrM6wL — Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) October 16, 2017

This #RedeemAdebowale thing is seriously vexing me o! What's there to forgive?? What did he do?? Is it now a crime to speak? — 23 (@busa_yo) October 16, 2017

Adebowale is pictured in the photo above, with the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu.