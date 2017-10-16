BellaNaija

Celebrities trend #RedeemAdebowale for Final Year Student expelled from Redeemer’s University

16.10.2017

Debo Adedayo, aka Mr. Macaroni, who was expelled from Redeemer’s University because of some posts he put up on social media, has caught the attention of some Nigerian celebrities.

Adedayo, who was a final year student at Redeemer’s University, revealed that he had been expelled from the university because of some posts he put up on social media.

Cool FM’s Do2dtun, on Saturday started the #RedeemAdebowale trend with a series of tweets.

Monday morning, “Skinny Girl in Transit“‘s Dami Elebe raised the issue again, asking that something be done.

She then discovered Do2dtun’s hashtag, and it picked up from there, Banky W joining in, and then Nigerians.

Adebowale is pictured in the photo above, with the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu.

  • Funmi October 16, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Na wa o, all because of 1 social media post you want to take away somebody’s future that is wickedness in high places……As if they are righteous themselves nonsense.

    Love this! 0 Reply
