In times of peril there is Peace in Jesus! Don’t miss Reinhard Bonnke’s Farewell Gospel Crusade | November 8th-12th

The 21st century so far has been characterized by technology advancement and scientific solutions to human problems. It has also, unfortunately though, be characterized greatly by much more evil. Natural disasters such as hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, earthquakes, etc. are happening all over the world, claiming much lives and property. Man-made terror such as terrorist attacks, mass killings, kidnappings, rituals, increased murder rates etc. are also prevalent in this time. Across nations of the world, economies are weaker, standard of living is worse and many are living in fear of what is to come.

Date: Wednesday, November 8th- Sunday, November 12th, 2017.

Time: 4 pm Daily.

Venue: Sparklight Estate Berger, Opposite OPIC Plaza, Isheri, along Lagos Ibadan express way.

Anxiety, fear, depression, doubts and worry seem prevalent in the lives of most people. With all the happenings of these times, most of humanity have been plunged into a state of confusion and darkness. Most are unaware of how to find peace in these times when it seems as though war is the only way out. People are clueless of how to love when terror and hatred are all they see around them. Many are ignorant of how to live when death is spoken of more than life. They are bewildered and are in urgent need of help.



Unfortunately, many are seeking peace where no peace can be found and seeking answers where there are none. Peace is found only in God and answers to every life-daunting questions can only be found in Him too. The Bible says in Philippians 4:6-7, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; AND THE PEACE OF GOD, WHICH SURPASSES ALL UNDERSTANDING, WILL GUARD YOUR HEARTS AND MINDS THROUGH CHRIST JESUS.”

There’s no better time to come to enjoy the peace of God than in these troubling and worrying times but the only access to the peace of God is through Jesus Christ. Come have an encounter with the One who gives us peace and rest even in this troubling times. Come with Jesus at Reinhard Bonnke’s Farewell Gospel Crusade in Lagos, Nigeria.

We have created a highly interactive website, www.rbfgc.org a hub that will provide information about the crusade and on Evangelist Bonnke. This will be update of news about the crusade on a minute-by-minute basis.

An interesting aspect is that in addition to a forms submission portal that enables anyone to volunteer their expertise in whatever capacity that they can; brethren have this wonderful opportunity to identify with the crusade by generating a personalized banner, complete with their photographs and posts at generate.rbfgc.org.

With your picture and post, you could announce to your friends, relatives, and those that you are inviting that you will be physically present on the crusade ground during the event. You could also inform those who are yet to come to the crusade ground what is happening live.

Other social media handles that will be employed for the crusade are Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can also send an email to info@rbfgc.org, where you can send in your prayer requests, suggestions, comments, questions, etc. And we promise that you will receive swift responses.

Be there!

