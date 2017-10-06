A night of Good Music from Nigeria’s Finest Artists as Delphino Entertainment presents ‘Acoustic Night’ with RMD & Toke Makinwa as hosts | Sunday, October 29th

It’s that time of the year again and Delphino Entertainment has another incredible event for the Nation’s capital – Abuja on Sunday, October 29th, 2017. The 6th annual Acoustic Night – an annual live music hosted by award-winning Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and media personality and best-selling author, Toke Makinwa.

Date: Sunday, October 29th, 2017

Time: 6:30 PM

Venue: Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Wuse, Abuja.

This year, guests are sure to enjoy stellar performances from Nigeria’s finest artists. Previous editions have featured personalities like 2face, Wizkid, Dare Art Alade, Timi Dakolo, MI, Ice Prince, Banky W, and Omawumi.

The 6th edition of Acoustic Night will definitely surpass other editions. Besides a good attitude, be sure to come in the outfit you have been dying to wear because the red carpet will be calling for it at 6:30 PM

Ticket Information:

Regular: N 5,000

VIP: N 20,000

Platinum: N 1,000,000

Gold: N 600,000

All tickets can be gotten online at www.nairabox.com;

For more details on Acoustic Night, follow @delphinoent on Instagram