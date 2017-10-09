Teebillz surprises Tiwa Savage on Stage at AFRIMMA 2017 | WATCH

Singer Tiwa Savage on Sunday took home the Best Female West Africa award at the Africa Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The singer also performed several of her hit songs, including “All Over” and “Ma Lo” featuring Wizkid and Spellz.
While performing on stage, she was surprised by her husband Tunji Balogun popularly known as Teebillz.
She also performed with Tanzania star Diamond Platnumz, singing their hit song “Fire.”
See the videos below:
Wow!
I hate it when lovers have a fight and begin to wash their dirty linen in public🙈. If you know there’s a chance of reconciliation please stay hush till you solve your mess.
“if you know there’s a chance of reconciliation…”
That’s a tricky one. How on earth is anyone ever to know, as in REALLY KNOW whether or not there’s a chance?
Isn’t that why it’s called “chance” in the first place?
Think am well.
These people breath and eat attention, they want people to comment “oh ,they’re so in love” “oh teebliz and tiwa are growing stronger”, ” oh teebliz is a better husband “, ” oh their love is from God” “oh, blah blah blah”. Then during interviews if Tiwa or the other one are asked questions about their marital status, they’ll say ” whatever we’re doing is private, please respect that” mtchweeeeee.
But it’s not like they gave an interview na? They’re both well known so if he’s seen on set, it will most likely become news. I can’t say for sure but this news doesn’t really look like they were trying to announce it..
My sister, don’t mind them! I even regret investing any of my energy in them to begin with. Even Kim K is not this thirsty
She wasnt singing live then, ok noted!!
Who ever is not happy with Tiwa and Teebillz Hol;y Ghost Fire!!!!!!
Like seriously you guys are not happy that they are back, stronger and happier?
What is wrong with quarreling and reconciling? Siblings quarrel let alone people raised far apart?
They have learnt their lessons and they are back for good.
Look Tiwa and T please keep it up. Your marriage will show the world that quarrels DONT END MARRIAGE!
I truly love you both and i say God bless your marriage. I am beaming with joy.
Oya Ubi Frankline and Madam i am waiting to rejoice with you….. and many others too. Celebrity and private individual.
@nene fire fall on all of them lmaooo! I am so happy for them chaiiiiiii😍😍😍
Of couse she wasn’t or are u confusing her for Simi.
They think they are Jay z and Beyoncé.
Lol, so much for privacy.
Toni Braxton once said “if you find out your man is cheating and you’re not ready to do anything about it, leave him to cheat in peace. I was outraged when I first heard but now it makes too much sense. Especially in this situation. If she knew in her heart of hearts that she wasn’t ready to walk, why did she do the interview?
SMH! Women sha! We are the architects of our own problems. You see an open grave and you still jump in with your eyes wide open. Tiwa, when he spends all your money on side chicks and cocaine, please don’t come and disturb us oh! Allow us to use our data for useful things
you are the most dumbest ass hole in the university…………………….here goes your Oscar award in dumbest category
Azuka Ogujuba made her do that Interview! Azuka thrives on marriages ending! Just as she interviewed Tonto Dike too!
Oh, I am talking from experience. My marriage reached the point of NO return as soon as Azuka interviewed my soon-to-be ex husband, writing in THIS DAY newspaper that he is not married. When she knows me and him!
.I am waiting for Azuka to interview Tiwa as a Happily Married woman!
When you interview a hurting, broken woman who feels betrayed by her hubby, sounding like you are on her side, of course, she would cuss and cry out her heart!
Well done Tiwa and Tee. Marriage succeeds when two imperfect people decide to make it work, no matter what! Keeping out third parties too!
Sadly, mine is heading for final divorce …because in between the time apart, they got a baby mama, lots of public embarrassments to boot. I am saner and safer alone!
In conclusion, don’t carry couple wahala on ur head, in the end… they know what they want lol. Osheeey African Jay-z and Beyonce… muah!
African Jay-Z and Beyonce?
It is well!
AWUSUBILLAI MINASH SHAYTANIR RAJIM!!
Bitch where?
NEVER!
When you’re talking, please remember that Jigga is worth $810 million so he’s not jobless like this one. Also, Jigga would never dare call Yonce a hoe or her mother a witch on IG!
Why would you do Beyonce like that? Tiwa that cannot dance for 2 minutes without going off key and panting like a bear? Hian!
LOL… is that not what you people were saying before?… they were goals now.. remember? I was joking jare LOL
Is tunji that tall? I ask because tiwa doesn’t appear short so its quite surprising to see the significant height different between them.
He’s tall and when you see Tiwa in person, you will describe her as short.
*difference*
“The singer also performed several of her hit songs”
performed what? so karaoke is now performance??
aunty just stood n sang along, she dinnor even kuku remember all the lines, she dinnor sabi the dance gaan.
I tire oooo, Tiwa’s stage presence is all what it is ” a stage presence”. I hope people did not pay money to see this. She’s always moved like a whale on stage, and then does what I, my neighbour, -heck the entire city can do on a Thursday night at a Karaoke bar! The only difference is we will sing it to the end and it’s not even our music! Tiwa’s mic-to-lips vs mic-to-audience ratio is like 2:8, for every two sentences she lip sync’s she makes the audience (who PAID to watch her sing) sing the rest. Geez!
who’s credit card do you think paid for his flight ticket?
Whose*
She said a husband is the head of a home. Her husband is the head of their home. Leave it!
A couple of things
1. This patch work is not going to last. I find it harrd to believe all of a sudden he has stopped snorting coke but we won’t say they didn’t try.
2. When (not if, when) ish hits the fan again, I hope they can do so quietly and privately without disturbing our timelines. E.g if Tunji should go attempt to jump off a bridge again, Banky W please let him jump in peace. If Tiwa wants to not marry again, Azuka let her not marry in peace.
Cheers!
LOL!!! You Nigerians on this thread will not kill someone with laughter!!
Or, release a book titled “Became” and make some nice bankable notes like her friend did.
please all these bitter hearts. leave the couple alone…….every marriage has its own ups and down and they are not exception
Abeg not this kinda problem. Cocaine snorting, Jobless man, thiefing your money, cheats bring STD home, beats you join Shame did not allow Tiwa to disclose this) You had a miscarriage, he was with edible catering, he called your mother a jaz woman that put her husband in her armpit, he called you akunakuna and even mentioned names. Haba, which kind reconciliation be that? This marriage is over all these demo na just demo.
If people wish to talk about their relationship problems openly, why are other Nigerians so afraid of it, was it your problems he or she talked about? Please leave people to live their life the way they like.
So she gave an interview and he came back to her, how does that affect your life or relationship? she should have taken all the disgrace he printed about her on IG quietly……. That’s why Nigerian men think they have the right to abuse their women to death!!!
Things are rosy now. That’s why Tiwa was shouting women are not equal and men are head of home upandan. As if she did not do an interview weeping with scarf like an MFM member to tell us just how much of a bum the man she married is. When he shows her pepper again, the story will change to women’s empowerment. Is that not the same thing Queen Wuraola did? When things were good, it was that we women should know our place abi? When things became sour, she ran to women’s empowerment for cover. Same way Mona Lisa went on national TV to say that women are the cause of the domestic violence that befalls them. Because things are good now. When man beats her again like talking drum, you will see her flip the script and claim to be fighting for the empowerment of women. Wehdone. All of you should kontinu! When men deal with the likes of you again, abeg make we no hear kpim from una. Trash…
Aunty, I beg this na my blog name nau…….Are you a leaner here?
awww. sweet. every couple has their ups and downs jare. free them. sad thing is when we tell people about our trouble we later forgive but the rest of the world does not. sometimes during crisis, you just wana talk about it. its part of the healing process so if theve moved on why wont others move on too? God bless Tiwa and hubby.
I don’t even know what to comment sef🙄
Lool. I saw her insta story of their legs and he was sitting in business class with her, obviously didn’t pay for his ticket. We keep doing the same thing and expecting different results. TRAGIC
Nigerians are just so negative! I mean isn’t he Tiwa’s manager? Why do you think he doesn’t qualify for the business class ticket? Folks just keep stirring.
Yes both of them messed up I agree but Marriage is sacred and if God has healed their marriage which I pray He has, why are we still choosing to focus on negativity????
@tired… Err no he’s not her manager
All those shouting ‘every marriage has problems’, so you will allow your daughters to stay in a marriage where there is drug abuse, domestic violence and theft? Nawa for you and yours, sha! Every marriage has problems, yes. Problems like the couple has never lived together so they disagree over petty things. Problems like they don’t agree on how their children should be raised. Problems like there is a lack of good communication. Problems like they disagree on how money should be managed. THESE are problems. And with compromise, they can be resolved,
But 419? Cocaine? Embezzlement? Verbal Abuse (and physical, she just doesn’t want to say it)? That is everyday problems for you? Wow! Y’all must lead very dramatic and interesting lives, then. I hope for her sake and for Jamil’s that he’s changed sha. But any discerning person knows that it’s not going to happen.
oya mi lenu o! Drug abuse? Mba!
If you can’t be happy ‘BE QUIET’
Useless man and his equally useless woman
Fake crap marriage. Deceiving nobody but themselves
Tiwa Teebillz are adults.
They should be matured enough to make their decisions!
I pray their dreams come true!
There are some of you whose fathers,uncles and kinsmen couldnt afford cocaine to snort but were managing Utaba (snuff) only to feel good.Some of you were even buying it for them.
People just use social media to castigate others.He without sin should cast the first stone.
A leopard never changes its spots…
changes do happen people!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!let them be.
Tunji dear, breathe! You’re a little too pressed
He’s not a leopard
Why u dis stupid people stop talking Bad about tiwa n his husband, y can you people go to hell, if u are not happy with them. Any people that not happy with this couple, ur marriage will also not go well u and ur family, if u are happy for them ur family will also b happy, if u are not ur marriage will be hell
His husband bawo?? Please don’t bring this kind of “violent” English to BN comments section, it is only fit for Teeblizz’s buddies.
No one is wishing them ill, the objective view is simply that the guy needs to work on himself first and become his own man before attempting to be a husband and father. If the foundation is not fixed, it is only a matter of time before the building collapses.
How does he address his mother-in-law – “witch in-law”? How does he face her or stand in her presence? OMG!
Stay off drugs. Stay off SM.
This makes me very very happy. Tiwa’s mother is not a good woman to try to encourage her own daughter to go the single parent route. It is hard and has nothing to do with financial challenges. It is just not right when the child involved is male.
Tee is a great guy and has always loved this woman.
That aazuka interview over blew things. Wish women would stop granting azuuka marital problems inrerviews