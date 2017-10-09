Teebillz surprises Tiwa Savage on Stage at AFRIMMA 2017 | WATCH

Singer Tiwa Savage on Sunday took home the Best Female West Africa award at the Africa Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The singer also performed several of her hit songs, including “All Over” and “Ma Lo” featuring Wizkid and Spellz.

While performing on stage, she was surprised by her husband Tunji Balogun popularly known as Teebillz.

She also performed with Tanzania star Diamond Platnumz, singing their hit song “Fire.”

See the videos below:



