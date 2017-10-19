Here’s Something to do Tonight! Watch Yemi Blaq & Grace Ama in short film “Night”

Night, starring Yemi Blaq, Grace Ama and Ifeanyi Opara is a short film that addresses the issue of domestic violence in our society.
The film was written and produced by Ifeanyi Opara.
Watch:
Inspired!
