“Women intimidate men a lot” – Nollywood actor Emeka Enyiocha

Emeka Enyiocha

Nollywood actor Emeka Enyiocha, speaking to Punch, has explained why men are quick to step away from talks about marriage.

The actor explained that a man who is without a job will feel intimidated by a woman who has one. He said:

Women intimidate men a lot.

When a girl with a proper job has everything you can think of and the young man is still looking for a job, what do you want him to do?

Even though he is a graduate, he still lives with his parents or a friend in a one-room apartment.

Once you don’t have money, you won’t have confidence. That is the honest truth. You should not be deceived by the notion that women don’t like money.

Enyiocha, who is thought to be a ladies man, a role he often played in movies, said he’s quite different when he’s not acting.

He said the image is a false one, and he was quite naïve when it came to women issues. He said:

I used to be naïve when it came to the issue of women. Maybe because of my sense of fashion and appearance, people thought I was a womanizer.

Most of the things my colleagues did then, I could not imagine myself doing them.

However, with time, I began to understand women and their needs, and I didn’t have problems with them.

I didn’t promise anyone marriage and later disappoint her. Even at the time I got married, I was not ready. You know you must be ready financially to get married to a woman from the eastern part of the country.

