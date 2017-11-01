UPDATED: BN Weddings x UrezKulture GIVEAWAY! Win 1 Bespoke Bridal Hairpiece & Custom made Gold Feathered Hand Fan

Yay! And the Winner is…
Dupri – Dear Bella and Urez,
I’m a huge fan of your works. I’m entering this giveaway for my colleague, her traditional wedding is on the 28th of December and white wedding March 31st.
You see she has been trying to win something on your website for her wedding right from BN Wonderland to the free photoshoot and has not been successful. She’s discouraged to try again and I know this will make her happy. I know for a fact that she’s a big fan of Urezkulture, please make her dreams come true Bella.
A BellaNaija representative will contact you soon.
***
Hello BellaNaija brides-to-be!
BellaNaija Weddings is partnering with accessory designer UrezKulture to give one lucky BellaNaija bride-to-be:
- 1 Bespoke Bridal Hairpiece for her white wedding
- 1 Custom made gold feathered hand fan by for her traditional engagement
How to win:
- Comment on this post saying why you deserve to win this, stating your white wedding and traditional wedding date.
A winner will be selected and announced on the 1st of November 2017.
Goodluck!
my wedding dates are DEC 16TH AND 30TH… I wish to be the winner of the headpiece and fan because I would look elegant having those items on my special day. secondly it will reduce the cost of acquiring them..thanks
waooo, its the season of giveaway. i would love to win the lovely hairpiece and the customized handfan bcos am a follower of urezkulture on instagram Aka Na Akpa Ncha Nke Izizi.
Have seen lots of her crafts work on ig. mehn they are lovely and would not mind rocking them on my beautiful day because they are classy, unique, her sense of creativity marveled me. I would be having a day wedding on march 1st 2018. Trad in the morning and church blessing in the afternoon. Thanks bellanaija and urezkulture.
I will be have having wedding February 3rd and I would love love to have your intricate headpiece and gold handfan. It will be a dream come true for me cos I am that bride that wants to be different i. e i aint wearing a veil. I love to stand out and your brand will definitely make me stand out.
Can i win this for my sister? She’s having her civil ceremony on 30th November and traditional on December 8th. Her trad wedding colour is Gold and ivory, so the gold Hand fan will really compliment her dressing. The hair accessory would really make her pop at the court ceremony because I trust Urez. Bellanaija Make this happen, I’m sure it will become a family heirloom lol.
I am getting married to the love of my life on the 1st and 2nd of December 2017.
I just came across this giveaway and I have never dome something like this before but it’s so ironic that I haven’t gotten my hair piece even though I am not a last minute person because I wanted a statement hairpiece and I am yet to get one and surprisingly one of my engagement outfits is white and gold. Yayyyy!!!
So it’s obvious that the lines are about to fall for me in pleasant places. I would very delighted to win this two items to complete my wedding looks.
Thank you in advance. lol
Dear Bella and Urez,
I’m a huge fan of your works. I’m entering this giveaway for my colleague, her traditional wedding is on the 28th of December and white wedding March 31st.
You see she has been trying to win something on your website for her wedding right from BN Wonderland to the free photoshoot and has not been successful. She’s discouraged to try again and I know this will make her happy. I know for a fact that she’s a big fan of Urezkulture, please make her dreams come true Bella.
You sound like a genuine colleague, in an era of rivalry and fakeness in the workplace.
Dear Bella and Urez,
My colleague is a huge fan of you guys. She has been entering all your giveaways for her wedding right from BN WONDERLAND to FREE PRE-WEDDING, all to no avail. She’s discouraged to try again. her traditional wedding is 27th December and 31st March for the white.
I know winning this will put a huge smile on her face as she has no idea I’m entering this for her.
Hello,
It would mean so much to me to win this give away. I have been searching for an affordable statement headpiece to wear for my alternative wedding ceremony (Alternative because its not going to be in a church) so this giveaway is at the right time. I would describe myself as an alternative bride. Everything I’ve chosen is different and unique and I believe UrezKulture accessories will fit my desired look.
All my ceremonies are on December 16.