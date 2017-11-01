UPDATED: BN Weddings x The Henna Place GIVEAWAY! 1 Bride to Win a Luxury Spa Experience + More

Yay! And the Winner is…

Sarah – After my Fiance proposed on the 30th of March, i went for a pyrotid cyst removal surgery the very next day, i wore my engagement ring into the theatre and kept holding on to it even while the markaine injections made me dizzy and pushed me to oblivion

The cyst was successfully removed but caused bells palsy. You see the thing is the surgeon and aesthician gave me an overdose of the markaine injections which damaged my facial nerves and resulted in Bells palsy.

I didnt think my wedding would take place this year. Half of the right side of my face was paralyzed, i was ashamed to resume work, i thought my fiance would leave me, but ken held on and loved me even more. He told me regularly i was beautiful even though my mouth was bent and my eye was wide opened.I started physiotherapy after the wound healed and now my face is almost back to the way it was. Its not perfect yet, but i know it will be. I did my introduction some weeks ago and i am positive my wedding in december will be successful.who knows i might be featured as one of the beautiful brides on Bellanaija..i deserve to Win this because Love brought me back to life. God’s love and Ken’s.