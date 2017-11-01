BellaNaija

Inspired!

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 212

01.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

@jeaneelcouture_official #thecasuals2017 Fabric @fabrilla_nig Tailored by @jeaneelcouture_official

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition!

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

***

@jennylerry21

@elemakeovers @laphyphotograph

@hamisamobetto @snapstudio__ Gele x Makeup by @theafricancharm Fabric by @the_queen_of_fabrics Dress by @mac_couture Accesories @gee_star_jewellery_kingdom

@Ogeokoye in @ceolumineeofficial for #thecasuals2017 MUA @beautyfixx

@chiomagoodhair

@tee4tayo in @elanfashion_ng #betterasone17

@moabudu #MoAbudu in @lanredasilvaajayi mua @banksbmpro

@adeyeencah

@zander_lux in @runostitches

#Ummi in @msmakor MUA @dazeita

@chris_okagbue in @mac.aban for #TheCasual2017

@udemetibensi x @dami_i_am in @houseofborah MUA @pwediemakeovas

Photography by @raremagicweddings

Bride & her #AsoEbiBella for #EJ2017 Brides Outfit @bimmms24 @oshewabeauty @tyjphotography Event Planner @etaleventsng

@iamadunniade in @ceolumineeofficial @lumieremakeuparts #thecasuals17

@gbemmyplush

@tchotchovee in @afrikcouture @buifabrics

@rhemmygoldcollections in @niffys_place

@rootilicious for #thecasuals2017

@queenanita_u MUA @joycejacob_jjb fabric @nhn_couture dress @jbliving

@anne_ats in @thread_sense_couture

@tha_northern_bella Dress by @lerougebyamma

@houseofkosagh

@vantagephotography @kehney @misstylove @petertriplet

@leyiush Makeup- @dorannebeauty Hair- @hairbylaurent Outfit- @themusefactory_ Bag & Shoes- @worldofshoes2 Earrings @jewelleryzonecalabar

.Photography by @lypixstudios

@d_omotoso in @rabesque Fabric @onafabrics

@mydemartins in @ceolumineeofficial

@papaomisore @duchesskiki Fabric @morayoasoasiko

@anita_okoye & @rudeboypsquare

Photography by @klalaphotography

@the.amaka @tonia_x_ @houseofdassah_

Bride & Mother of the Bride for #BiO2017 #TheSowemimos2017 � @raviahinmakeup � @klalaphotography Yellow Blouse @janemichaelcollection Aso Oke – Mos Mode

@miriamshidoo in @ellas_couture

@destinyamaka in @esosastores

@citrinecitydeluxe x @queenomoye Fabric @fabrilla_nig

@ify_i

@jumokeraji in @teekayfashion

n@tysono400

@ufuomaukueku Make up @oluwayemisi_s @glambyshawnte Shoe @Thevine_apparels Hair @beolivehaircollections Outfit @amyaghomi

@sonitabae1

@adunola in @ceolumineeofficial

@thediylady @parfaitmakeover6029 @abby_africandesigns

@icole.interiors for #jamo17 Fabric @myzafabrics

@mniqsamuel in @st.margaretofficial

@chicamastyle @ohsegele @kenianunezdesigns

@debolalagos @emmanueloyeleke

@katchy___ in @divalukky

@rx.rachelclaire

@kingkryssie in @pashfash_by_abby

@borah_george

#AsoEbiBella in @onafabrics photography by @sojioni

@blendedbyadetoun in @fablanebyderin

@aycomedian #Casual2017

@st.margaretofficial

@lusciousella in @ceolumineeofficial

@ugonna_ @chisom_okpala @nkechinnanna

@sorce_photography

@therealrhonkefella in @divine_fabrics_designs Photography by @ayoalasi

@christianah___

Bride & her #AsoEbiBella for #BiO2017 #TheSowemimos2017 @raviahinmakeup @klalaphotography Yellow Blouse @janemichaelcollection

@aladukeh

#AsoEbiBella in @modes_world

@ogo____ in @bibisquintessence

@karenkashkane

@officialbovi x @papaomisore for #TheCasuals2017

@tyntyfashions_tntfashions

#AsoEbiBella Chic in @grass_field

@tyntyfashions_tntfashions

@oi_fashions in @living_my_bliss_instyle Top @jcrew

@yomisummerhues

@borah_george

@sophy_ats in @thread_sense_couture

@yaaselie

@serrabellum in @agbekebyhalima

@sleekyjmo in @luchis_secret

@michelle_kay in @nmasugar

@orusoso_maxwell Top @enejoy1 Pant @ufy_izibesome @orusoso_maxwell @shashawigs

@s_h_e_king in @rtw_aybie

@kelechik Top @dflrocks

@laular_1

@ogo____ in @drezfaculty

@minengiby

@nimstar13 and @dappykels Via @bim_beau Photo @photosbyabis MUA @bim_beau Fabrics @fabricbymoogs Outfit @sh_vine Shoes @shoesareusng #DeraDapo17

@haniiiifa in @houseofkaya_ng

@onyiialexx styled by @kayito_n for #thecasuals17 @bibyonce @hairbyuche

@adorablejenny1 in @aleroyal_couture fabric

@omonioboli in @superdivafabrics MUA @houseoftara_intl

@oyin_slim in @empeeneedlecraft

@gloriasaforgh in @briwireduah Fabric @queenmesh_fabrics @heshbon.notion.photography

@xogs.ss

@onyxbyvalentina THE ROAR COLLECTION 2018 @mofebamuyiwa Make up @radiezbyeve Hairstyling @myhairltd

@oministiches for #thecasuals17

@onyiorji in @dzynbabe @patrickayanski

@omotayoghaniat

@thawmie

@makeupbyjaytee in @kykeof_stylesavvy + @onafabrics

@nobleigwe

@slimsevents

@nenowada

@abisoyeb in @mimade_

@ugoch1_fae in @silkthreadz_by_fae for #Olataj17

@georgeokoroweddings #jamo17 Planning @Beautifulhandsevents Decor @theweddingguruu

@toyin_abraham in @modior_kors for #thecasuals2017

@jtofashion

@temitayonathan Shoes @tunjidc

@parisskincare

@mercyjohnsonokojie in @dzynbabe styled by @flostyling

@julietibrahim in @beth__sante @shogemakeovers @styledbytim

@justcolours28 in @versatilebay

@joselyn_dumas in @shebybena @phloshop Hair @redgingerforhair MUA @lawrebabe_mua

@inidimaokojie

@iamnini1 in @houseofnini1

@fortune7whyte

@drezfaculty

@detailsbyneyomi @cliq_kofi MUA @colormebeautifulgh Hair @haircenta

@amavic77 @ohnyii

@_beesola

@ayooluwami

@aycomedian

@belizmakeover in @elanfashion_ng

@OmoniOboli

@bukekayoo for #ASK2017

@adeeva_by_jummai

@akua_sweetness in @pamdee_fashion

@tulip_bistro Photography by @alakijastudios

@cutenesssquared

@dagoldchain

@yemolala @thywor13 with love from your friend @lymarcutie @royalstar_fotography

@kaelakayonline

Photography by @spacomedia

.#OlopadeTwins Photography by @gemmate

@pinkperfectionn & her little princess.

@nonsookoye_weddings

@taborrah

@oppy_edems and family

#AsoEbiBella

#AsoEbiBella Mum & her cute son

Her Majesty @queenola2 & her princes @princeadejuwon_adeyemi @ts.imagery_events #AsoOke @adohrbridals MUA @oteniaramakeovers

#AsoEbiBella Mum @lorlahbrown & her girls in @sheyeoladejo MakeUp @oshewabeauty Hair @hairbysleame Photography by @tripcityvisuals

@alwaz_adorable in @casuinicouture 2

@author.iji

@aky_90_ & her bundle of joy Outfit by @bxfrox

@Stylebybuiti & her baby girl!

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the@AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

***

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Style, Weddings

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija