SA Designer Siya Beyile opens up on Ongoing Battle with Depression

Siya Beyile (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Yes, it’s often assumed that once one is young and successful, one has absolutely no reason to worry, life is perfect, everything is fine.

This is not the case.

23-year old fashion designer Siya Beyile has, on TimesLive, talked about his own battle with depression.

“I have always been honest about my depression but I have never really opened up about how it cripples me on a daily basis and how it affects the relationships with those I hold dear to my heart,” he said.

Siya regularly discusses his fight with depression since he opened his own fashion store The Threaded Man at 19.

Beyile said the last 3 months have been particularly difficult for him. He said:

My whole system crashed in a way I never imagined and I found myself feeling like I can’t keep going and at the same time my company going through extreme difficulties.

I had many days where I couldn’t leave my bed. I would turn off my phone because of extreme anxiety and days where I was like “I’s over and it’s time to give up.”

Siya told Times Live that he’s accepted his situation and has decided to get help, with support from his friends and family.

He added that he will be downsizing his company to help with his recruitment process.

Photo Credit: siyabeyile

