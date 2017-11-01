Arewa Princess! 😍 Tinny Entertainment’s Bella is a beauty

BellaNaija

Tinny Entertainment's Bella

Tinny Entertainment‘s first lady, Bella is serving some northern vibes as she counts down to the release of her next single, and we are loving it!

The Northern artiste who was 1st runner up at the 2010 Miss Tourism Plateau; and 3rd runner up, Miss Plateau in 2011 is gradually ticking off the points needed to excel in our fast paced music and lifestyle industry.

Gimme Love” is Bella’s second release (after “Radio“) by Tinny Entertainment which is also home to Ycee, Dapo Tuburna and Damilare.

Photography: Lanre Ayorinde (@LanreAY)

Styled by: Zed Eye (@Zed_Eye_)

