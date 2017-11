The beloved trio of Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shay Hayley otherwise known as N.E.R.D have teamed up with none other than Rihanna for their return single “Lemon”.

“Lemon” is the first piece of new music from N.E.R.D since 2014, though it has been since 2010’s “Nothing” that the group have released an album. What’s more surprising is Rihanna exhibiting her rap skills on this track. Guess what?! She’s good at that too!

