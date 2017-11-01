Bola Tinubu loses First Son

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost his first son, Jide.

Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Henry Ajomale, who spoke to Punch, confirmed the death.

“I can confirm to you that Asiwaju lost his oldest son today. However, I haven’t sent out any statement yet. We in the APC condole with him,” he said.

A source who spoke to TheCable said the death was sudden. The source said: “He was not sick. As at last night, he was full of life. But we leave everything to God.”

Condolences to the family.