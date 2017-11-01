BellaNaija

Inspired!

Bola Tinubu loses First Son

01.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Bola Tinubu loses First Son

Bola Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost his first son, Jide.

Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Henry Ajomale, who spoke to Punch, confirmed the death.

“I can confirm to you that Asiwaju lost his oldest son today. However, I haven’t sent out any statement yet. We in the APC condole with him,” he said.

A source who spoke to TheCable said the death was sudden. The source said: “He was not sick. As at last night, he was full of life. But we leave everything to God.”

Condolences to the family.

Comment  0

Tagged With: , Filed Under: News

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija