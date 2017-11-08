From Music to Hollywood! Drake covers The Hollywood Reporter’s #THRNextGen Issue 2017

Groundbreaking Canadian rapper and singer Aubrey Drake Graham simply known as Drake has been unveiled as the cover star for The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Next Gen” 2017 issue.

The rapper who has 4 studio albums, 1 EP and 4 mixtapes to his name has been making moves in Hollywood where he started out as a teen actor. He is currently working with Netflix to revive the critically acclaimed but short-lived British crime series “Top Boy“.

Drake replaces last year’s “Next Gen” cover stars, Tom Holland & Zendaya of “Spiderman Homecoming” as he discusses acting, music, his mother and more.

Watch him play a game of “finish the sentence” below:



Photo Credit: THR