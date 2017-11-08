I introduced Wande Coal to D’Banj & Don Jazzy and they all let me down – Konga | WATCH

Few weeks after Eedris Abdulkareem‘s outburst against majority of the artists in the industry, another artist Konga has come out again to say that he was let down by former Mo’Hits group members, Don Jazzy, D’Banj and Wande Coal.

Speaking with GoldMyne TV, the singer explained that he introduced Wande Coal to Don Jazzy and D’Banj because they were in need of a backup singer and none of them, Wande Coal inclusive, remembered him when the going got rosy.

He also revealed that he called Wande Coal to feature on a track and also called Don Jazzy to link him up for a feature with one of the Mavin stars but they both ignored him.

Watch the video below:

