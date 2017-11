Yemi Alade is teasing with the music visual for her fresh hit “Single & Searching” which features afro hip-hop force Falz.

The Young D produced banger was released last week alongside the mellow “Heart Robber“.

The dramatic clip stars celebrated comic Gloria Oloruntobi popularly known as Maraji alongside Yemi Alade and Falz; with Clarence Peters on the director’s seat.

Watch the teaser below: