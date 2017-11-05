BellaNaija

“Lagos Nawa!” Olamide’s 7th Studio Album Soon Come | See Tracklist & Release Date

Olamide

Are you ready for a new Olamide album? Yes? Cool! If you can wait for just 12 days (from today, November 5th), you’ll be able to get one!

The rapper announced on his Instagram page that his 7th studio album – Lagos Nawa| (Wobey Sound) – will be released on November 17th 2017.

Olamide said the album was made in 48hrs with all songs (except for one) was produced by the wicked producer Young Jonn.

Featuring in this album are Timaya, Tiwa Savage, Reminisce, and of course, Phyno.

See cover art and tracklist beliow:

Photo Credit: TY Bello

