New Music: Mr. 2Kay – Pray For Me

01.11.2017

Barely two weeks after his ugly ordeal with armed robbers at Eko Hotel in Lagos, Mr. 2Kay has released a new single titled “Pray For Me,” produced by Wee Beats.

According to Mr. 2Kay, “Pray for Me” was recorded and scheduled for a late November release along with his forthcoming album but the ugly incident has disrupted the plans, hence the need for his label, Grafton Records to push the album release to a later date.

Mr. 2kay says his last experience only calls for prayers for him and as many that need it;

Prayer is all I need right now and the same goes for anybody that is going through one challenge or the other.

Pray for Me” resonates positivity and hope especially at a time when it seems like things are bad.  Mr. 2Kay prays for his fans and appreciates everybody that reached out to him in the past week.

