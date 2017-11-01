BellaNaija

Yemi Alade’s “Johnny” becomes Most Viewed Nigerian Music Video on YouTube

01.11.2017 at By 1 Comment

Yemi Alade's "Johnny" becomes Most Viewed Nigerian Music Video on YouTube

Effyzie Music diva and songstress Yemi Alade has broken yet another record as her music video for smash hit single “Johnny” has now surpassed P-Square‘s “Personally” to become the Nigerian video with most views.

Earlier in the year, she became the female African artist with the highest views on a video. However, P-Square’s “Personally” still held the no. 1 spot in the country. Now Johnny has overtaken Personally by about 100k views at the time of this report.

Yemi Alade's "Johnny" becomes Most Viewed Nigerian Music Video on YouTube

