Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Ebhodaghe‘s daughter Sharon Oyakhilome is engaged.

Pastor Anita made the announcement on her Facebook, sharing a photo of Sharon and her fiancee Phillip with the caption:

Congratulations to my daughter and son-in-law to be. What makes marriage beautiful is when two become one flesh, inseparable and always enjoying the pleasure of each others company. —

See the post below: