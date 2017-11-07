Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Ladunni Lambo & Mille Collines to Showcase their Designs at GTBank Fashion Weekend Day 2 | Nov. 11th & 12th

One of the most exciting features of the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend, which holds this Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, 2017, are the runway shows. Surfeit with glitz and glamour, the runway will be chaperoned by a superb cast of internationally renowned designers who will showcase some of the season’s best collections in the world of fashion.

The designers slated for Day 2 of the event are:

Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Reputed for its innovative use of vibrant colours and intricate detailing, Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s eponymous brand is one of Nigeria’s most popular fashion labels known for its ready to wear garments and elegantly unique masterpieces. The young designer is making her impact in the Nigerian fashion industry on and off the runway. She recently set up the Ejiro Amos Tafiri School of Design (EATSDN), a Lagos-based institution that trains fashion industry hopefuls, providing students with intensive training in aspects of fashion such as textile studies, business of fashion, fashion illustrations and so much more that will guide their paths in pursuing careers in fashion.

LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith has quickly become a household name in fashion. He is a favorite amongst the world’s most trending superstars with loyal clients like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Beyonce. Born in Queens, New York – the designer started from humble beginnings, building his brand from the ground up. His passion for fashion started early, with his keen interest in his grandmother’s sewing machine. In 2010, a few years after an internship with Vogue Editor-at-Large, Andre Leon Talley -the young designer debuted his first collection at New York Fashion Week created with his grandmother’s machine.

Mille Collines

The fashion brand began in 2008 when two designers; Inec Cuatrecasas and Marc Oliver travelled to Rwanda where they met a local dressmaker, Antoinette. The partnership led to their first collection in Kigali. A year later, Mille Collines was born and has now become a full-fledged fashion atelier. With a vision of Africa first, the Spanish design duo continue to collaborate with African craftsmen to create pieces for both men and women that go beyond the borders of Africa.

Ladunni Lambo

Ladunni Lambo is a creative fashion designer, best known for her infusion of aso-oke into modern styles. She launched her debut collection in 2016 and has since made appearances at international fashion shows including London Fashion Week. Her brand has been featured on international and reputable fashion websites and worn by prominent personalities including the renowned novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Julien MacDonald

The Welsh designer worked at top fashion houses Chanel and Givenchy then moved on to launch his own label, which he showcased at London fashion week in 1998. His contribution to fashion was rewarded in 2006 he was awarded an order of the British Empire by the Queen. His slinky and shimmery gowns have made him a favourite amongst the likes of Cher, Madonna, Beyonce and Shakira.

