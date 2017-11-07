HP launches Pocket Size Printer “HP Sprocket” with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bolanle Olukanni, Abimbola Craig in Attendance

Designed to bring back the fun of printed photos, HP has launched the HP Sprocket Photo Printer. Great imagery doesn’t just have to live online, this pocket-size printer allows users to print photos from a smartphone or tablet virtually anywhere.

HP Sprocket is now available at a recommended retail price (RRP) of N45,999.00, “HP Sprocket is portable and small enough to fit in a pocket. The 5 x 7.6 cm snaps are instantly shareable, colourful and can even be personalised with filters, frames, emojis, text and more.” Says Allison Alassan, Print Category Manager- Central Africa for HP.

Some of the great features include:

The HP Sprocket App, free on iOS and Android™, lets users easily customise their favourite smartphone and social media photos with colourful frames, text, stickers, filters and more

Sprocket brings favourite memories to life with vibrant 5 x 7.6 cm smudge-proof, water-resistant and tear-resistant photos to share, or peel-and-stick to decorate bedroom walls, backpacks or create collages and art projects

The portable printer goes virtually anywhere, and with Bluetooth connectivity, users and all their friends can connect to Sprocket with via their smartphones and tablets and print and share the best pics of the day

Sprocket is available in white with rose gold accents, black with silver accents red with gold accents. It also comes with a 10-pack of HP ZINK Photo Paper and Packs of HP ZINK Photo Paper (20 sheets per pack).

Find both at HP.com, and select iStore’s. It’s the perfect accessory and gift for the holiday season.

See photos from the star-studded launch:

