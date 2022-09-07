Promotions
Here’s what to Expect at the Jumia Brand Festival 2022
If there is anything everyone loves, it’s hearing that one can get something for free or at great discounts! Luckily, One of Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platforms, Jumia, is bringing the 2022 edition of the Brand Festival from September 12th to October 2nd, where you have the opportunity to shop from a wide range of authentic items at discounted prices.
Jumia has partnered with some of the top international brands, so you are sure of getting the best quality. Here’s a list of items you can buy at the Brand Festival according to categories:
Gadgets and Electronics: Grab the opportunity to buy laptops, tablets, smartphones, and digital accessories from Samsung, Intel/HP, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Umidigi, Oraimo, and Infinix at the best prices.
Fashion: Give your wardrobe the makeover it deserves with discounts from top brands like Nike, Adidas, DeFacto, and more.
Beauty: Get your melanin glowing this season with the best skincare essentials from brands like Nivea and Unilever at the best prices.
Home Appliances: Upgrade your appliances like microwave ovens, washing machines, blenders, air conditioners, and more with the best deals from your favorite brands.
FMCG: Shop for your grains & pasta, packaged foods, spices, and more. You can also get alcoholic beverages like Absolut, Jameson, and Martell from Pernod Ricard for your parties, a bottle of classic Coca-Cola drinks, and lots more.
Jumia has also added some fun elements to the brand festival with games and different side attractions:
Treasure Hunt: Where consumers will have to search the platform for specific items that are heavily discounted, up to 99% off. They will be held on September 12th, September 19th, and September 26th at noon each day.
Check-In & Win: Users win daily surprises when they Check-in for 7 consecutive days with a chance to win a big prize on the 7th day.
Flash Sales: there would be further discounts on select products for a short period. Flash sale offers are limited in quantity, so you need to grab them quickly.
Brand Days: Jumia has given each brand a particular day. Check out the website and app for your favorite brands. For each brand day, you get access to special deals on the brand’s products.
Jumia Tower: With this game, users can win amazing prizes by building a high tower using Jumia boxes.
What’s more, you are not just getting items from top international brands; you also enjoy free delivery on a wide range of products if you live in Lagos, Abuja, or Ibadan. So, mark your calendar and prepare for the Jumia Brand Festival.
Sponsored Content