BellaNaija

Inspired!

BellaNaija Style presents Red Carpet Fabulosity from 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

07.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Williamsburg, Brooklyn, lit up with the flashes of paparazzi last night as Hollywood’s brightest stars and passionate fashionistas trooped into Weyline for the annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards to celebrate fashion’s up-and-coming talent.

After four months of studio visits, challenges, collaborations, and fashion shows, fashion brand Telfar, founded by Telfar Clemens, won the top prize of $400,000. Closely followed by Chromat and Ahlem, whose designers took home the runner-up prizes of $150,000 each.

A handful of key players in the fashion industry including Diane von Furstenberg, Teyana Taylor, Valentino, Selah Marley, Lala Anthony, Tory Bruch, showed up in trendsetting ensembles to celebrate the winners of the night.

Check out fab red carpet photos.

***
Easy as black and white

Nicki Minaj in Alexander Wang

Lais Ribeiro in Cushnie et Ochs two piece

Teyana Taylor in Baja East

Tory Burch

Ashley Graham

Martha Hunt

Lala Anthony in Baja East

Jenna Lyons

Feathers and Fur

Sara Sampaio

Lauren Santo Domingo in Calvin Klein

Diane von Furstenberg

Nicole Trunfio

Shimmery Dresses and Shiny Suits

Taylor Hill

Fernanda Ly

Fei Fei Sun

Valentino

Hamish Bowles

All Shades of Orange

Arizona Muse wearing a Halston Heritage dress

Allison Serafin

Paloma Elsesser in Adam Selman two piece

Totally Rad

Selah Marley in Telfar standing beside Telfar Clemens

Young Paris

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija