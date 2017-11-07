BellaNaija Style presents Red Carpet Fabulosity from 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Williamsburg, Brooklyn, lit up with the flashes of paparazzi last night as Hollywood’s brightest stars and passionate fashionistas trooped into Weyline for the annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards to celebrate fashion’s up-and-coming talent.

After four months of studio visits, challenges, collaborations, and fashion shows, fashion brand Telfar, founded by Telfar Clemens, won the top prize of $400,000. Closely followed by Chromat and Ahlem, whose designers took home the runner-up prizes of $150,000 each.

A handful of key players in the fashion industry including Diane von Furstenberg, Teyana Taylor, Valentino, Selah Marley, Lala Anthony, Tory Bruch, showed up in trendsetting ensembles to celebrate the winners of the night.

Check out fab red carpet photos.

Easy as black and white

Feathers and Fur

Shimmery Dresses and Shiny Suits

All Shades of Orange

Totally Rad

