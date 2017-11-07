Let Off Some Steam as ST3AM Lifestyle launches in Grand Style with DJ Consquence, Matilda Duncan on Friday, Nov. 10th

BellaNaija

ST3AM LIFESTYLE launchEvery once in a while, you just need to blow off some steam…

ST3AM Lifestyle is set to give Abuja fun lovers the perfect atmosphere for that. ST3AM Lifestyle is set for a grand launch in Abuja where fun lovers will be thrilled to good music from top celebrity DJs like DJ Consequence, DJ Icemo, DJ Jace, and DJ Romie.

Date: Friday, November 10th, 2017
Time: 9.00 pm
Venue: No 16, Opium Plaza, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The event is to be hosted by Top On-Air Personality Matilda Duncan

This event will definitely be one to remember for ages to come! Stay tuned to @steamlifestyle on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Why bottle it all up when you can blow off some steam?

This event is proudly supported by Trace tv, Lavila hotels, HotFm, Remi Martin and HZMG.

