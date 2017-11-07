BellaNaija

Tonto Dikeh, Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola star in "Celebrity Marriage" & the Trailer is a Must Watch!

For some weeks now, snippets of a new Nollywood film titled Celebrity Marriage have been making the rounds on social media.

From a scene which showed Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham as a married couple to Tonto Dikeh explaining her character in the movie which is her comeback after a 5-year hiatus, this is one film we’ve been looking forward to.

The official trailer for Celebrity Marriage has been released and it stars Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Tonto Dikeh, Jackie Appiah, Kanayo O Kanayo, Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme, Felix Omokhodion amongst others.

The movie was directed by Pascal Amanfo and produced by Uchenna Mbunabo.

