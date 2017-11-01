BellaNaija

“In negotiation, I don’t just come for the deal, I come for the person” – Richard Mantho speaks on Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs is back with the story of a young Ghanaian gentleman who is bound to inspire young African business leaders.

Richard Mantho is the CEO at Orel Ghana Limited a real estate advisory firm. He is also Managing Partner at Orel Partners Ltd, an affiliate of Orel Ghana Limited which is a specialized consulting firm providing financial advisory and capital raising services to multinational companies and local corporates located within the West African sub-region.

The institution was set up to provide transaction and financial advisory services in economic sectors of the sub-region that are vital to the development of its economies and the socio-economic well-being of its people within financial services, agriculture, telecommunications, mining, transportation, energy, real estate and infrastructure.

Watch:

