With No New Album Diddy is the Highest Earning Musician for 2017 🙌🏽

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Despite not releasing an album in 2017, Sean Combs aka Diddy aka Puff Daddy aka Brother Love is Forbes‘ highest earning musician for the year.

Diddy raked in a whopping sum of $130 million pretax this year, with the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, his Ciroc vodka deal, and the sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million boosting his earnings.

Second on the list is Queen Bey, Beyonce, who with her “Formation World Tour” pulled in a total of $105 million pre-tax.

Rounding up the top 3 is rapper and singer Drake with $94 million, a lot of it from his tour, the “Boy Meets World Tour.

See the top 25 highest earning musicians below:

  1. Diddy – $130 million.

2. Beyonce – $105 million.

3. Drake – $94 million.

4. The Weeknd – $92 million.

5. Coldplay – $88 million.

6. Guns N’ Roses – $84 million.

7. Justin Bieber – $83.5 million.

8. Bruce Springsteen – $75 million.

9. Adele – $69 million.

10. Metallica – $66.5 million.

11. Garth Brooks – $60 million.

11. Elton John – $60 million.

13. Paul McCartney – $54 million.

13. Red Hot Chilli Peppers – $54 million.

15. Jimmy Buffet – $50.5 million.

16. Calvin Harris – $48.5 million.

17. Taylor Swift – $44 million.

18. Kenny Chesney – $42.5 million.

19. Luke Bryan – $42 million.

19. Celine Dion – $42 million.

19. JAY-Z – $42 million.

22. Tiesto – $39 million.

22. Bruno Mars – $39 million.

24. The Chainsmokers: $38 million.

24. Jennifer Lopez – $38 million.

1 Comments on With No New Album Diddy is the Highest Earning Musician for 2017 🙌🏽
  • Lolu December 8, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Africa man’s interpretation… Kayne west don jam badluck for marriage be that ooo

    Love this! 4 Reply
