With No New Album Diddy is the Highest Earning Musician for 2017 🙌🏽

Despite not releasing an album in 2017, Sean Combs aka Diddy aka Puff Daddy aka Brother Love is Forbes‘ highest earning musician for the year.

Diddy raked in a whopping sum of $130 million pretax this year, with the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, his Ciroc vodka deal, and the sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million boosting his earnings.

Second on the list is Queen Bey, Beyonce, who with her “Formation World Tour” pulled in a total of $105 million pre-tax.

Rounding up the top 3 is rapper and singer Drake with $94 million, a lot of it from his tour, the “Boy Meets World Tour.”

See the top 25 highest earning musicians below:

Diddy – $130 million.

2. Beyonce – $105 million. 3. Drake – $94 million. 4. The Weeknd – $92 million. 5. Coldplay – $88 million. 6. Guns N’ Roses – $84 million. 7. Justin Bieber – $83.5 million. 8. Bruce Springsteen – $75 million. 9. Adele – $69 million. 10. Metallica – $66.5 million. 11. Garth Brooks – $60 million. 11. Elton John – $60 million. 13. Paul McCartney – $54 million. 13. Red Hot Chilli Peppers – $54 million. 15. Jimmy Buffet – $50.5 million. 16. Calvin Harris – $48.5 million. 17. Taylor Swift – $44 million. 18. Kenny Chesney – $42.5 million. 19. Luke Bryan – $42 million. 19. Celine Dion – $42 million. 19. JAY-Z – $42 million. 22. Tiesto – $39 million. 22. Bruno Mars – $39 million. 24. The Chainsmokers: $38 million. 24. Jennifer Lopez – $38 million.