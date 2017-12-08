With No New Album Diddy is the Highest Earning Musician for 2017 🙌🏽

Despite not releasing an album in 2017, Sean Combs aka Diddy aka Puff Daddy aka Brother Love is Forbes‘ highest earning musician for the year.
Diddy raked in a whopping sum of $130 million pretax this year, with the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, his Ciroc vodka deal, and the sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million boosting his earnings.
Second on the list is Queen Bey, Beyonce, who with her “Formation World Tour” pulled in a total of $105 million pre-tax.
Rounding up the top 3 is rapper and singer Drake with $94 million, a lot of it from his tour, the “Boy Meets World Tour.”
See the top 25 highest earning musicians below:
- Diddy – $130 million.
2. Beyonce – $105 million.
3. Drake – $94 million.
4. The Weeknd – $92 million.
5. Coldplay – $88 million.
6. Guns N’ Roses – $84 million.
7. Justin Bieber – $83.5 million.
8. Bruce Springsteen – $75 million.
9. Adele – $69 million.
10. Metallica – $66.5 million.
11. Garth Brooks – $60 million.
11. Elton John – $60 million.
13. Paul McCartney – $54 million.
13. Red Hot Chilli Peppers – $54 million.
15. Jimmy Buffet – $50.5 million.
16. Calvin Harris – $48.5 million.
17. Taylor Swift – $44 million.
18. Kenny Chesney – $42.5 million.
19. Luke Bryan – $42 million.
19. Celine Dion – $42 million.
19. JAY-Z – $42 million.
22. Tiesto – $39 million.
22. Bruno Mars – $39 million.
24. The Chainsmokers: $38 million.
24. Jennifer Lopez – $38 million.
